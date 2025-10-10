Day in Donetsk region: 1 person killed, 11 wounded, 61 houses damaged by Russian shelling. PHOTOS

Yesterday, Russian troops intensively shelled 3 districts of Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

Pokrovsk district

A person was wounded in Novyi Donbas of the Dobropillia district, a multi-storey building was damaged in Vodianske. A house was destroyed in Pokrovsk. In Serhiivka of the Udachne district, 4 houses and an outbuilding were damaged.

Kramatorsk district.

A house was destroyed in Lyman, a gas pipeline and a power line were damaged. A house and outbuildings were damaged in Rayhorodok of the Mykolaivka district. In Sloviansk, 1 person was killed and 6 injured, 32 private houses, 8 multi-storey buildings, an infrastructure facility and 5 cars were damaged. In Kostyantynivka, 4 people were wounded, a house, a church, and a car were damaged.

Bakhmut district

In Siversk, 12 houses were damaged. In total, Russians fired 15 times at localities in the Donetsk region over the last day. 303 people were evacuated from the frontline, including 73 children.

