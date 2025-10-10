Appropriated 500,000 hryvnias from accounts of deceased clients: bank employee exposed in Kyiv region, - National Police. PHOTOS

In the Kyiv region, law enforcement officers served a notice of suspicion to a 35-year-old bank employee who had been transferring money from the accounts of deceased clients to her own for two years.

This was reported by the Kyiv Region Police and the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.





As noted, in 2020-2021, the offender logged into the accounts of bank customers who had already died, changed the financial numbers linked to the accounts to her own, and then transferred funds to personal cards.

The investigation has identified at least six victims, and the amount of stolen funds is about UAH 500 thousand. The woman acted cautiously, transferring small amounts - 10-20 thousand hryvnias each - in order not to attract the attention of the bank.

During the search of the suspect's home, material evidence was seized. She was served a notice of suspicion under three articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

p. 3 of Art. 190 - fraud;

p. 1 of Article 200 - illegal actions with payment documents;

p. 1 of Art. 362 - unauthorised interference with computer systems.

The sanctions of the articles provide for a sentence of up to five years in prison.

