Occupiers attack Nikopol district and Kryvyi Rih: homes, schools, and businesses damaged. PHOTOS

During the day on 10 October, Russian troops struck the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region and the city of Kryvyi Rih, causing destruction.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak.

As noted, during the day, the aggressor attacked Nikopol district, namely the district centre, Marhanets, Pokrovske, and Myrove communities. He fired with artillery and FPV drones.

The attacks damaged infrastructure, 12 private houses, 8 outbuildings, 2 garages and the same number of greenhouses, cars, and a power line.

It is reported that there were no casualties or injuries















According to updated information, in Kryvyi Rih, in addition to the building of a private enterprise, a municipal building was also damaged by an enemy attack. In addition, windows in 8 buildings, 12 vehicles, several educational institutions, and a shopping centre were damaged.



