Today, on 11 October, Russian troops attacked the town of Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region with air bombs, resulting in deaths and injuries.

This was reported by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

He noted that the Russians killed two local men aged 49 and 56.

The strikes damaged 9 private houses and a church.

"In addition, the police found a 2-year-old boy at the site of the strike. Fortunately, he was not injured, but his father and grandfather were wounded. The child was evacuated to Kramatorsk. Staying with a child a few kilometres from the front line is the height of irresponsibility!" - Filashkin said.

In turn, the head of Kostyantynivka's CMA, Serhii Horbunov, said that, according to preliminary data, the strike was caused by a FAB-250 aircraft bomb. The explosion occurred on the territory of the Job of Pochayiv church, where local residents were present at the time of the attack.

Two civilians were killed. Four other civilians sustained injuries of varying severity. The wounded were promptly taken by police officers to the hospital in Druzhkivka for medical treatment.

The explosion damaged the façade of the Job of Pochaiiv church of the Horlivka diocese of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

In addition, one person who was injured in another air strike by a FAB-250 guided missile sought medical assistance at a hospital in Druzhkivka.



