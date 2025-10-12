Night in Dnipropetrovsk region: three districts under enemy attack, infrastructure facility near Pavlohrad on fire. PHOTOS

The night before and at night on 12 October, the enemy attacked the Nikopol district, Dnipropetrovsk region. They fired at the district centre and the Pokrovska community with heavy artillery.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, there were no casualties. Experts are working in the attacked settlements to determine the consequences.

"It was loud in Pavlohrad district in the morning. The enemy sent a UAV there. It caused a fire at one of the infrastructure facilities. Local residents were not injured," the RMA added.

Read more on our Telegram channel

It is also noted that the Russians fired a drone at the Pokrovska community in the Synelnykove district. A car caught fire. There were no casualties.







According to the RMA, the defenders of the sky destroyed 3 enemy UAVs over the region.

See more: Russians attacked three districts of Dnipropetrovsk region: one person was killed and three others were wounded, including child. PHOTOS