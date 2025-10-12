ENG
News Photo Aid from the Netherlands
397 1

Delegation from Netherlands led by Brekelmans visited Odesa region: Ukraine will receive mine countermeasures vessel from its partners by end of year. PHOTOS

A delegation from the Netherlands, headed by Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces General Onno Eichelsheim, has arrived in Ukraine.

This was reported by the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, the commander of the Ukrainian Navy, Oleksii Neizhpapa, said that he and the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, met with a delegation from the Netherlands.

He noted that during the meeting, they discussed the security situation in the Black Sea region and prospects for further cooperation.

Neijpapa also stressed the need to exchange experience in modern technological warfare to strengthen both sides.

"I expressed my gratitude for the considerable efforts and fruitful cooperation within the framework of the Coalition of Maritime Capabilities of Ukraine. The support of the Netherlands makes our fleet stronger and more effective in the fight against Russia.

We have recently received an Alkmaar-type mine countermeasures vessel from our partners, and we expect to receive another by the end of the year. Crew training is already underway. We appreciate the help of our Dutch partners - we are stronger together," he added.

