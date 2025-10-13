Russia struck infrastructure facilities in Chernihiv region: 5 civilians wounded. PHOTOS

Russian troops shelled Chernihiv region 36 times over the past day. 23 settlements are under attack.

This was reported by the head of the RMA Viacheslav Chaus.

The Russians fired with FPV drones and UAVs of various modifications.

"In the afternoon in Chernihiv, five civilians were injured as a result of an attack on one of the infrastructure facilities. All received the necessary medical care, three were hospitalised.



In Chernihiv district, a drone explosion damaged a locomotive and set fire to vegetation.



In Nizhyn district, a drone hit an infrastructure facility and a local enterprise, causing a roof fire," the statement said.

All fires were promptly extinguished by rescuers.

State of the power sector

Currently, there are hourly blackouts in the region.

"In case of favourable technical conditions, the power companies increase the intervals between outages. Restoration work is underway at the damaged power grid facilities to further stabilise the situation," the RMA added.

