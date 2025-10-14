ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9388 visitors online
News Photo Shelling of Kharkiv
1 727 0

Consequences of enemy strikes on Kharkiv: hits recorded on hospital grounds. PHOTOS

On the night of 14 October, Russian invaders struck Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

"One of the hits was recorded on the territory of a hospital in the Saltivskyi district of the city. A one-storey garage building was partially destroyed, a three-storey building of the medical facility, an enterprise building and cars were damaged. There were two fire outbreaks," the statement said.

The SES noted that all patients who were in the hospital at the time of the attack by enemy KABs were transferred to another medical facility. They are currently being examined by doctors.

Read more: Six wounded after strike on Kharkiv: hospital damaged, patients evacuated

Russian strike on hospital in Kharkiv
Russian strike on hospital in Kharkiv
Russian strike on hospital in Kharkiv
Russian strike on hospital in Kharkiv
Russian strike on hospital in Kharkiv

Author: 

hospital (146) shoot out (15083) Kharkiv (1436) Kharkivska region (1051) Kharkivskyy district (341)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 