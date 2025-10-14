Consequences of enemy strikes on Kharkiv: hits recorded on hospital grounds. PHOTOS

On the night of 14 October, Russian invaders struck Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

"One of the hits was recorded on the territory of a hospital in the Saltivskyi district of the city. A one-storey garage building was partially destroyed, a three-storey building of the medical facility, an enterprise building and cars were damaged. There were two fire outbreaks," the statement said.

The SES noted that all patients who were in the hospital at the time of the attack by enemy KABs were transferred to another medical facility. They are currently being examined by doctors.

