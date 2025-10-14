Six wounded after strike on Kharkiv: hospital damaged, patients evacuated

Six people were injured as a result of a night-time Russian strike on Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs. Civilians were injured, a hospital, buildings and dozens of cars were damaged.

According to Censor.NET, citing the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, Russian bombs hit the Saltivskyi district of the city. Four people were injured by glass shards, and two others suffered acute stress reactions.

See more: Russian drone hit shop in Semenivka, Chernihiv region: one person killed. PHOTO

Windows were damaged in the medical facility where patients were present at the time of the strike. All 57 people were transported to another hospital. They were examined by doctors to rule out additional injuries.

In addition, a single-storey garage building with an area of about 85 square metres caught fire. The fire was extinguished, but 17 cars were damaged.

Read more: Medical facility and private cars hit in Kharkiv shelling, city was left without power. VIDEO

Mayor Ihor Terekhov confirmed that all necessary assistance is being provided to those affected. Several areas of the city are partially without power.

On the night of Monday, 13 October, Russian troops struck Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs. Prior to this, an air raid siren sounded in the city.

Read more on our Telegram channel