Russian drone hit shop in Semenivka, Chernihiv region: one person killed. PHOTO
One person was killed and another was injured as a result of a Russian UAV strike on the town of Semenivka, Novhorod-Siverskyi district, Chernihiv region.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the State Emergency Service.
As noted, an enemy drone hit a store and a fire broke out. All relevant services are working at the scene.
No more information about the attack is currently available.
Earlier it was reported that the Russian Federation attacked infrastructure facilities in Chernihiv region, 5 civilians were wounded.
