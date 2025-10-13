Russian drone hit shop in Semenivka, Chernihiv region: one person killed. PHOTO

One person was killed and another was injured as a result of a Russian UAV strike on the town of Semenivka, Novhorod-Siverskyi district, Chernihiv region.

As noted, an enemy drone hit a store and a fire broke out. All relevant services are working at the scene.

Earlier it was reported that the Russian Federation attacked infrastructure facilities in Chernihiv region, 5 civilians were wounded.







No more information about the attack is currently available.

Earlier it was reported that the Russian Federation attacked infrastructure facilities in Chernihiv region, 5 civilians were wounded.

