Day in Sumy region: nearly 110 shellings on local communities in region. Enemy struck Sumy at night. VIDEO+PHOTOS

On the night of 14 October, Russian troops struck again at the city of Sumy.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Sumy RMA and the SES of Ukraine.

The attack caused a fire in a non-residential building. Rescuers quickly localised the fire and inspected the area of the shelling - all the fire was extinguished. There were no civilian casualties.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

In total, during the day, from the morning of 13 to the morning of 14 October 2025, the enemy carried out almost 110 attacks, which covered 37 settlements in 15 territorial communities of the Sumy region.

The most intense attacks took place in the settlements of Sumy and Shostka districts.

Russia actively used a wide range of weapons:

about 10 attacks with guided aerial bombs (KAB);

over 30 attacks with MLRS;

attacks by FPV drones and other UAVs.

See more: Day in Sumy region: most shelling in Sumy and Shostka districts, people injured, damage reported. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Photo: Consequences of the attack on Sumy/ SES

Photo: Consequences of the attack on Sumy/ SES

Photo: Consequences of the attack on Sumy/ SES

Photo: Consequences of the attack on Sumy/ SES

Photo: Consequences of the attack on Sumy/ SES





