SSU and National Police exposed 12 members of drug syndicate that traded in heavy psychotropic drugs in various regions of Ukraine. PHOTOS

The Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police neutralised an organised criminal group that was engaged in the sale of drugs and heavy psychotropics throughout Ukraine.

As a result of a special operation in Kyiv, Kherson, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk and Khmelnytskyi regions, 12 members of the organisation were exposed, Censor.NET reports.

According to the investigation, the defendants organised a full "cycle" of drug trafficking: from the mass production of "goods" to their sale through an extensive network of dealers. The criminals used rented warehouses in different regions of Ukraine to manufacture and store the "products".

To sell the finished "goods", the defendants created special online shops on Telegram, where they offered their own assortment.

To conceal their contacts, the members of the drug gang used anonymous chats in messengers under fake nicknames. Settlements with customers were made only through cryptocurrency transactions, which allowed cash flows in illegal business to be concealed. According to the case, the "order" was delivered by drug couriers using so-called "dead drops" or postal services.

During the searches of the suspects' residences and drug labs, the SSU seized more than 30 kilograms of psychotropic drugs, 5,700 litres of precursors and other chemicals, as well as smartphones and bank cards with evidence of the crimes. In addition, 44 explosives were found on the criminals' possession and sent for examination.

The criminals are currently in custody. They face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

