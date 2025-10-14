Sikorski brought "shahed" to British Parliament, which Russia is using to terrorise Ukraine. PHOTO

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski presented the Iranian "Shahed" used by Russia in the war against Ukraine to the British Parliament.

He announced this on the social network X and published the relevant photos, Censor.NET reports.

"Today in the UK Parliament, I presented the Iranian Shahed-136 drone that Russia is using against Ukraine," Sikorski said.

According to him, the Kremlin uses such drones to terrorise Ukrainians. Russia also used decoy drones to invade Polish skies.

"The drone will not reach London, but the scrap metal fleet can destroy critical infrastructure. Only together we will win," the Polish diplomat added.

