Day in Donetsk region: two dead and four wounded, Russians shelled three districts of region. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have been striking at settlements in the Donetsk region, killing people and wounding others.

Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, spoke about the operational situation in the region as of the morning of 15 October, Censor.NET reports.

Pokrovsk district

A person died in Dobropillia, 8 private houses, a multi-storey building and 2 administrative buildings were damaged.

Kramatorsk district

A house, a utility room and a garage were damaged in Lyman. An administrative building and 2 multi-storey buildings were damaged in Mykolayivka, and 16 private houses were damaged in Rayhorodok. An administrative building was damaged in Sloviansk. In Yasnohirka, Kramatorsk community, 7 houses and a garage were damaged. In Ocheretyne of the Oleksandrivka community, a multi-storey building, a private house, a farm and production facility, an administrative building and a car were damaged. In Stepanivka, Novodonetsk community, an administrative building, a utility room, a workshop and 2 warehouses were damaged. In Druzhkivka, a house was damaged; in Raiske, 1 person was killed and 1 injured. In Kostiantynivka, 3 people were injured, a house and a car were damaged.

Bakhmut district

Five houses were damaged in Siversk, and another one in Riznykivka. Over the past day, Russians fired 34 times at localities in the Donetsk region. 181 people were evacuated, including 26 children.











