In Kyiv, man stabbed passerby for refusing to give him cigarette: while fleeing, attacker broke his leg. PHOTOS

A 22-year-old man was detained in Kyiv's Dniprovskyi district for allegedly attacking a man. The attacker stabbed a 42-year-old passer-by with a knife after he refused to give him a cigarette.

The drunken young man quarreled with the stranger and stabbed him in the cheek, Censor.NET reports.

Afterwards, the defendant tried to flee the scene, but broke his leg. Both participants in the incident were hospitalised. The attacker was notified of being suspected of hooliganism. He faces up to 7 years in prison.





