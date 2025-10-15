Protective mesh worked very well during Shahed strike on energy facility, - Kucherenko. PHOTO

The protective mesh at one particular energy facility worked quite well after the Shahed attack.

This was reported by the First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy, Housing and Utilities Oleksii Kucherenko, Censor.NET informs.

"This is a photo of a protective mesh from one particular facility after a Shahed strike. As you can see, it has worked very well. This facility has simply managed to retain a smart, competent manager and a professional team - they are not boxers or anti-corruption journalists. And their deputies are of the proper technical level, not housing office managers. I have no doubt that all this could have been done long ago in resource-rich Kyiv, just like in other facilities across the country," he said.

Read more: Ukraine expects electricity problems due to Russian attacks. Imports will be needed – Zelenskyy

Of course, according to Kucherenko, this does not absolve the government of responsibility for unprofessionalism and inefficient work organisation, and the "mono-majority" of responsibility for the complete lack of control over their government.

He also pointed to the obvious failure of the State Agency for the Restoration and Development of Infrastructure of Ukraine and "Ukrenergo".

"But the 'demigods' from the Kyiv City Council and Kyiv City State Administration must also understand their part of the responsibility. If they don't interfere, the Temporary Investigative Committee on energy will calmly and professionally deal with this," Kucherenko added.

Read more on our Telegram channel