Russians attacked Nikopol, Pavlohrad and Shakhtarsk: infrastructure, private houses and apartment buildings were damaged. PHOTOS

During the day on 15 October, Russian troops attacked the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region, as well as the cities of Pavlohrad and Shakhtarske.

This was reported by the Dnipro Regional State Administration, Censor.NET reports.

"It was noisy in the Nikopol region during the day. The enemy fired with FPV drones and artillery. They terrorised the district centre, Marhanets, Pokrovsk, and Myrove district.



As a result of hostile attacks, 7 private houses were damaged, and another one caught fire. Two five-storey buildings and the same number of outbuildings, as well as a building that was not in use, were damaged.

The aggressor fired a UAV at Pavlohrad. The infrastructure was damaged.



The aggressor also hit Shakhtarske with a drone. An apartment building and a car were damaged.











