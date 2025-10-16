Consequences of enemy strike on Chernihiv: one person wounded. PHOTOS

On the evening of 15 October, Russian invaders attacked Nizhyn, Chernihiv region, with attack drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

The drones hit a logistics facility and a multi-storey residential building.

According to preliminary information, one person was injured.

According to preliminary information, one person was injured.












