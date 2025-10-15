Russia attacks Ukraine with strike drones – Air Force (updated)

On the evening of October 15, Russian occupiers launched a drone attack on Ukraine using strike UAVs.

Movement of strike UAVs

At 7:49 p.m., a threat of strike drones was reported for Sumy region.

At 8:39 p.m., groups of enemy strike drones were detected in the south of Kharkiv region, heading west;

an enemy UAV was approaching Kharkiv from the southeast;

enemy UAVs were spotted over the central part of Chernihiv region, heading south.

At 8:45 p.m., threat of ballistic missile launches from the southeast in regions where air raid alerts have been declared

At 9:05 p.m., the ballistic missile threat was lifted.

At 9:05 p.m., Dnipropetrovsk region: threat of enemy UAV use.

Updated information

At 10:09 p.m., it was reported that guided aerial bombs were launched by enemy tactical aircraft over Sumy region.

At 10:13 p.m., groups of enemy UAVs were detected in the southeast of Kharkiv region, heading west;

UAVs in the east of Poltava region, heading west;

UAVs over central Chernihiv region, heading west and south;

UAVs over central Sumy region, heading southwest;

Reconnaissance UAVs spotted near Zaporizhzhia.

At 10:14 p.m., an enemy UAV was moving toward Kamianske from the east.

Stay safe and remain in secure locations.

