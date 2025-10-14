Russia attacks Ukraine with strike drones, - Air Force (updated)

Russian occupiers continue to attack Ukraine with strike drones on the evening of 14 October.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Movement of strike UAVs

At 6:33 p.m., drones were reported heading toward Pavlohrad.

Another UAV was moving toward Kramatorsk.

At 6:34 p.m., drones were seen passing Izium and Barvinkove.

At 6:45 p.m., a UAV continued moving toward Synelnykove in Dnipropetrovsk region.

At 7:43 p.m., a drone was spotted in the Derhachi area of Kharkiv region.

Updated data:

At 8:29 p.m., a drone was reported flying over Pavlohrad.

Updated information

At 9:33 p.m., reports indicated the launch of guided aerial bombs (KABs) toward Kharkiv region.

At 10:08 p.m., additional KAB launches were reported targeting Zaporizhzhia region.

Stay safe and take shelter.

