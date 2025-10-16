Enemy launched massive attack on Nizhyn and Chernihiv: widespread destruction, civilians wounded. PHOTOS

Since the evening of 15 October, Russian invaders have been attacking the Chernihiv region. The regional centre, Nizhyn, and the Semenivka district came under attack.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Viacheslav Chaus.

In the evening in Nizhyn, a UAV hit a residential high-rise building. Two civilians, a man and a woman, were injured. The attack also damaged the Nova Poshta terminal, a shop, and a delivery service branch. The fire destroyed 2 trucks and a car. In the morning, there was another attack on the city, a man was wounded.

In the morning, explosions damaged one of the city's enterprises in Chernihiv and started a fire. The wreckage of one of the unmanned aerial vehicles fell on a household plot on the outskirts of the city.

In one of the villages of the Semenivka community, a non-residential building caught fire as a result of mortar shelling.

