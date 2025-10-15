Ruscists attack Nizhyn with drones: strikes hit apartment building, two injured. PHOTO (updated)

Photo: Суспільне Чернігів/Надія Капленко

Explosions rocked Nizhyn in Chernihiv region on the evening of October 15. City came under attack by Russian drones.

Nizhyn Mayor Oleksandr Kodola reported the incident, according to Suspilne, Censor.NET reported.

At this stage, it is known that UAVs hit two residential buildings and another structure housing a shop and a Nova Poshta branch.

No reports of casualties have been received.

According to Kodola, the occupiers are striking critical and civilian infrastructure with Shahed drones.

"We urge residents to stock up on drinking and technical water, and to charge their phones, power banks, and flashlights," he said.

Update 9:20 p.m.: The regional military administration reported that drones hit a Nova Poshta terminal, struck a residential building twice, and targeted civilian infrastructure.

According to preliminary information, two people were injured. The details are being clarified. All emergency services are working at the scene.