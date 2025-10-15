"Shaheds" attacked Chernihiv region: fire broke out at civilian infrastructure facility. PHOTOS
Russian troops attacked Chernihiv region with drones, causing a fire at a civilian infrastructure facility.
This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET informs.
Thus, in Chernihiv, a fire broke out at a civilian infrastructure facility as a result of a UAV crash.
In Semenivka, Novhorod-Siverskyi district, a Russian UAV hit a residential building.
Rescuers eliminated the consequences. There were no casualties.
