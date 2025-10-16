ENG
Day in Kharkiv region: houses and power lines damaged, casualties reported. PHOTOS

The shelling of Izium, Kupiansk, and Lozova districts damaged houses and power lines. The victims were hospitalised.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the regional police.

During the day, Russian troops attacked the Izium, Kupiansk, and Lozova districts of the Kharkiv region, using guided aerial bombs and drones of various types.

In the village of Andriivka in the Donetsk territorial community, men aged 46 and 49 were injured, and in the village of Stary Merchyk, 34 and 56-year-old men were injured. All the injured were taken to a medical facility.

Hostile shelling damaged houses in the Kupiansk district, and in the Lozova district, attack drones hit power lines near the area. Dry grass was also burning in the Izium district.

Kharkiv region
Kharkiv region

