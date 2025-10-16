3 151 8
Elite units of FSB special forces and Russian Marine Corps are being transferred to Mariupol - Andriushchenko. PHOTO
In the temporarily occupied Mariupol, the arrival of elite units of the FSB special forces and marines from the annexed Crimea is recorded.
This was reported by the head of the Centre for Occupation Studies Petro Andriushchenko, Censor.NET reports .
According to him, this is the second deployment of such units to the city this autumn - the first time it happened in September. Back then, the marines suffered losses in a firefight in the village of Urzuf at the Kvant expansion facility.
The new batch of new arrivals is stationed at Ilyich Iron and Steel Works. Andriushchenko noted that the military arrived for manning up and coordination, after which they will be deployed to the frontline soon.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password