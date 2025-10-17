Massive shelling of Kryvyi Rih: strike on energy infrastructure, several settlements without power. PHOTOS

Starting in the evening of 16 October, Russians were massively attacking Kryvyi Rih with strike drones. Air defence forces shot down 22 UAVs, and there were also hits.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kryvyi Rih Defence Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

The enemy attacked infrastructure facilities. As a result of more than 10 hits, fires broke out at the facilities. Rescuers extinguished the fires at all locations.

"Avanhard, Verbove, Myrivske and 22 settlements of Kryvyi Rih district are without electricity. Power engineers are doing everything possible to restore it. The trolleybus to Myrivske is temporarily suspended due to the power outage, but a replacement bus has been sent to the line. In general, all services, public transport, hospitals and social institutions in the city are working," Vilkul said.

