Occupiers shell another museum in Kherson. PHOTOS
For the second time today, October 17, Russian forces have shelled a museum in Kherson.
This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.
"About an hour ago, an enemy shell hit the roof of a cultural institution, damaging the façade and roof," the statement said.
No information about casualties has been received.
Earlier, it was reported that Russian troops struck the Kherson Regional Museum of Local History, destroying about one-third of the building.
