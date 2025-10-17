ENG
News Photo Shelling of Kherson
Occupiers shell another museum in Kherson. PHOTOS

For the second time today, October 17, Russian forces have shelled a museum in Kherson.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

"About an hour ago, an enemy shell hit the roof of a cultural institution, damaging the façade and roof," the statement said.

No information about casualties has been received.

Earlier, it was reported that Russian troops struck the Kherson Regional Museum of Local History, destroying about one-third of the building.

The occupiers shelled the museum in Kherson
Photo: Kherson Regional State Administration / Telegram channel
