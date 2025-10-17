Occupiers strike Pavlohrad, Nikopol and Synelnykove districts: infrastructure, apartment building and vehicles damaged. PHOTO

Throughout the day on October 17, Russian forces struck Pavlohrad as well as settlements in the Nikopol and Synelnykove districts of Dnipropetrovsk region, causing damage and destruction.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Vladyslav Haivanenko, Censor.NET reports.

In the morning, the Russian army attacked Pavlohrad with a drone. A fire broke out there. An infrastructure facility was damaged.

During the day, the enemy attacked Nikopol district with artillery and FPV drones. They hit the district centre and the Pokrovske community. A multi-storey building was damaged.

In the afternoon, the aggressor dropped a guided aerial bomb (KAB) on the Pokrovska community in the Synelnykove district, damaging infrastructure and vehicles.

