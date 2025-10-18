Day in Kharkiv region: one person killed, another injured. PHOTOS

Over the past day, Russian invaders attacked the Kupiansk, Izium, Chuhuiv, and Kharkiv districts.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Synehubov, and the regional police.

The enemy actively used various types of weapons in the Kharkiv region:

17 UAVs of the "Geranium-2" type;

2 Lancet UAVs;

1 UAV type "Molniya";

2 FPV drones;

1 UAV (type to be determined).

"A 58-year-old man was killed and an 83-year-old woman was injured as a result of shelling in the village of Zelenyi Hai of the Velykoburlutska community," Syniehubov said.

In the Izium district, Oskil village, a UAV hit a tractor. There were no casualties.

In addition, damage and destruction of civilian infrastructure were recorded:

in the Kupiansk district, 4 private houses, a workshop, 2 tractors, a car (Zelenyi Hai village), a civilian enterprise, power grids ( Velykyi Burluk village), power grids, a house of culture ( Shevchenkove village) were damaged;

railway infrastructure was damaged in the Chuhuiiv district, a UAV hit near the railway station in Chuhuiiv. In the village of Petropavlivka, a drone strike damaged a private house and an outbuilding. A fire broke out.

a fire broke out in a warehouse in the town of Derhachi in the Kharkiv region.

Consequences of the shelling of Chuhuiv

On the evening of 17 October, Russian troops shelled the city of Chuhuiv. The enemy struck the city 10 times, according to Mayor Halina Minaeva.

According to her, the shelling caused a power outage in almost all neighbourhoods of the city.

"Power engineers are ready to start work on restoring the power supply, but will be able to do so only after the places of hits are examined by explosive experts," she said.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel







