Consequences of enemy attacks on Donetsk region: two dead and three wounded, there is destruction. PHOTOS

During the day, Russian troops shelled settlements in the Kramatorsk and Bakhmut districts of the Donetsk region, resulting in deaths, injuries, and destruction.

The head of the RMA, Vadym Filashkin, spoke about the operational situation in the region as of the morning of October 19, reports Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Kramatorsk district

A house was damaged in Lyman.

An administrative building was damaged in Sloviansk.

An enterprise and a car were damaged in Kramatorsk.

An excavator was damaged in Andriivka.

A person was injured in Druzhkivka.

1 person was killed and 2 were injured in Starorayske.

A person was killed and a house was damaged in Kostiantynivka.

Read more: Witkoff pressured Ukrainian delegation to hand over Donetsk region to Russia: he argued that region is "predominantly Russian-speaking" - WP

Bakhmut district

5 houses were damaged in Siversk due to enemy shelling.

It is noted that in total, the Russians shelled settlements in the Donetsk region 26 times during the day. 93 people were evacuated from the front line, including 26 children.













