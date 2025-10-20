Day in Kharkiv region: six settlements under attack. Man killed, child among wounded. PHOTO

Over the past 24 hours, on 19 October 2025, 6 settlements in the Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy attacks.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, on his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

As noted, one person was killed and 5 people, including a child, were injured in the shelling.

Victims of enemy strikes

According to the RMA, a 71-year-old man died in the village of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi of the Kupiansk community, and a 72-year-old man was injured.

In the village of Orilka of the Lozova community, a 42-year-old woman was injured, and a 52-year-old man, a 19-year-old woman and an 11-year-old girl suffered acute stress reactions.

What did the occupiers use in the attacks of the Kharkiv region?

The enemy actively used various types of weapons in the Kharkiv region:

▪️4 KABs;

▪️2 "Molniya" UAVs;

▪️2 UAVs (type to be determined).

Consequences of enemy shelling

Civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged and destroyed:

▪️In Lozova district, a private house was damaged (Orilka village);

▪️In Izium district, a car was damaged (Horokhovatka village);

▪️Chuhuiv district, a car was damaged (Prymorske village);

▪️In Bohodukhiv district, an administrative building was damaged (Zolochiv village).

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that a Russian soldier ordered the shooting of an unarmed civilian in Kupiansk.