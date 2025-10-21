Doctors in Ternopil region exposed for selling fake diagnoses to soldiers for transfer to rear. PHOTO

In the Ternopil region, National Police officers in cooperation with military law enforcement officers exposed a group of doctors who promised to provide the "right" diagnosis for a monetary reward, which would allow the military to be transferred to rear units.

This is reported by the Military Law Enforcement Service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

Searches were conducted

As part of the criminal proceedings, law enforcement officers conducted nine searches in the homes, offices and cars of doctors.

Over UAH 1.3 million in various currencies was seized: USD 19827, EUR 7365, PLN 900, GBP 60 and UAH 58500.

According to preliminary data, this may be only a part of a corruption scheme that has been operating for a long time.

Suspicion notices and a measure of restraint chosen

The defendants were served a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Art. 368 of the Criminal Code.

The court imposed a measure of restraint in the form of custody with the possibility of bail.



