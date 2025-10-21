Shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region: woman was wounded, infrastructure, high-rise buildings and gas pipeline were damaged. PHOTOS

During the day on 21 October, Russian troops struck the settlements of the Nikopol and Synelnykove districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region, causing casualties and destruction.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Vladyslav Haivanenko

Nikopol district

The aggressor fired at Nikopol district with FPV drones and artillery. They shelled the district centre, Pokrovske and Myrove communities.

A 66-year-old woman was wounded. She was hospitalised in moderate condition.

As a result of the attacks, a fire broke out and was extinguished. Infrastructure, 4 five-storey buildings, 2 cars, and a gas pipeline were damaged.

Synelnykove district

The Russian army hit Synelnykovw district with KABs. It was loud in the Pokrovske community. No one was injured there.

