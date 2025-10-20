ENG
National Guardsman fatally hits teenager at crosswalk in Kryvyi Rih: he was detained – SBI. PHOTO

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) have detained and served a notice of suspicion to a serviceman of the National Guard of Ukraine who fatally hit a teenage boy at a pedestrian crossing in Kryvyi Rih on October 18.

This was reported by the Bureau' s press service, Censor.NET reports.

Details of the accident

According to preliminary information, the serviceman failed to stop at a red light and struck a boy born in 2011 as he was crossing the street at a pedestrian crossing.

The child died from his injuries.

The State Bureau of Investigation immediately arrived at the scene to establish the circumstances of the tragedy and conduct priority investigative actions.

The driver was sober

It has been preliminarily established that the driver was sober.

As part of the pre-trial investigation, a number of examinations, including automotive and trace evidence, have been ordered.

The serviceman was served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of traffic safety rules, which caused the death of the victim).

