ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9373 visitors online
News Photo UAV attack on Zaporizhzhia region
230 0

Occupiers hit SES vehicle in Zaporizhzhia region with FPV drone, injuring rescuer. PHOTO

Russian troops attacked a fire and rescue vehicle with a drone after firefighters extinguished a fire in Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia region. There is a wounded person.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET reports.

A rescuer was injured.

One firefighter sustained a shoulder wound and blast trauma and was taken to hospital. The rest of the emergency crew were unharmed.

The fire truck was also damaged in the attack.

"This is yet another deliberate strike by the occupiers on rescuers — people who risk their own lives every day to save others," the SES said.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: 2 people wounded, houses and industrial facilities damaged. PHOTOS

Russian attack on State Emergency Service rescuers in Orikhiv
Russian attack on State Emergency Service rescuers in Orikhiv
Russian attack on State Emergency Service rescuers in Orikhiv

Author: 

shoot out (15195) Zaporizka region (1577) State Emergency Service of Ukraine (914) Polohivskyy district (146) Orikhiv (11) war in Ukraine (4037)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 