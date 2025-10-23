Occupiers hit SES vehicle in Zaporizhzhia region with FPV drone, injuring rescuer. PHOTO
Russian troops attacked a fire and rescue vehicle with a drone after firefighters extinguished a fire in Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia region. There is a wounded person.
This was reported by the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET reports.
A rescuer was injured.
One firefighter sustained a shoulder wound and blast trauma and was taken to hospital. The rest of the emergency crew were unharmed.
The fire truck was also damaged in the attack.
"This is yet another deliberate strike by the occupiers on rescuers — people who risk their own lives every day to save others," the SES said.
