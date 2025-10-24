ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7251 visitors online
News Photo Shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region
501 0

Enemy struck Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery and FPV drones: infrastructure in Nikopol and two communities attacked. PHOTOS

Russian forces attacked Nikopol district, as well as Pavlohrad and Synelnykove districts, using drones and artillery. Six UAVs were shot down by air defence forces.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the temporary acting head of the RMA Vladyslav Haivanenko and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

During the night, the enemy attacked the infrastructure of Pavlohrad district with UAVs.

The aggressor attacked the Pokrovska community in the Synelnykove district with a UAV. The infrastructure there was also damaged. A fire broke out.

Fortunately, there were no casualties.

See more: Russians attack four districts in Dnipropetrovsk region: homes, kindergarten, agribusiness, gas pipeline and power lines damaged. PHOTOS

Dnipropetrovsk region
Dnipropetrovsk region
Dnipropetrovsk region
Dnipropetrovsk region

Author: 

shoot out (15228) Dnipropetrovska region (1838) Nikopolskyy district (392) Pavlohradskyy district (62) Synelnykivskyy district (260)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 