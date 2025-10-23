Russians attack four districts in Dnipropetrovsk region: homes, kindergarten, agribusiness, gas pipeline and power lines damaged. PHOTOS

During the day on 23 October, Russian troops shelled the settlements of Nikopol, Pavlohrad, Synelnykove and Kryvyi Rih districts of Dnipropetrovsk region, causing destruction.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Vladyslav Haivanenko, Censor.NET reports.

Nikopol district

Throughout the day, Russian forces shelled the Nikopol area multiple times, targeting the district center, as well as the Pokrovske, Myrove, and Chervonohryhorivka communities. They used FPV drones and artillery in the attacks.

Read more on our Telegram channel

As a result, three apartment buildings and four private houses were damaged, along with a kindergarten, swimming pool, agricultural enterprise, store, utility structure, garage, and a civilian vehicle. Power lines and a gas pipeline were also hit.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: 2 people wounded, houses and industrial facilities damaged. PHOTOS

Pavlohrad district

The Russian army attacked the area with drones. The infrastructure was damaged.

Synelnykove district

In the Synelnykove district, Russian drones targeted the Malomykhailivka community. A private house was destroyed by fire following the strike.

Read more: Explosions in Dnipropetrovsk region: power outage in Kamianske

Kryvyi Rih district

Drones struck the Hrushivka and Zelenodolsk communities in Kryvyi Rih district. A gas station and a civilian car were damaged.

No casualties have been reported.















