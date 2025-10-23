Explosions in Dnipropetrovsk region: power outage in Kamianske
Powerful explosions were heard in Kamianske, Dnipropetrovsk region, and power outages were observed in the city.
According to Censor.NET, based on information from Ukrinform, the explosions were caused by strikes from Russian "Shahed" strike UAVs.
We previously warned of the threat of drone attacks on a number of regions, including Dnipropetrovsk.
On the night of 23 October, strike UAVs also attacked Kyiv, injuring at least four people.
