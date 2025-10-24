Day in Zaporizhzhia region: 834 enemy strikes, 2 people wounded, occupiers destroyed house and car. PHOTO
Over the past 24 hours, Russian invaders struck 834 times at 15 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA Ivan Fedorov.
Casualties caused by enemy attacks
Two people were injured as a result of hostile shelling of Vasylivskyi and Polohivskyi districts:
- Russians hit a private house in Prymorske with a drone. The building was damaged, and a 29-year-old woman was injured as a result of the strike.
- An employee of the State Emergency Service was wounded in an enemy attack: A 43-year-old man was hit by a drone. The official vehicle was also damaged.
Consequences of enemy attacks
There were 43 reports of damage to homes, cars and infrastructure.
Where did the enemy strike?
- Russian troops carried out 6 air strikes on Hryhorivka, Huliaipole, Novouspenivka and Solodke.
- 582 UAVs of various modifications (mostly FPV) attacked Kushuhum, Chervonodniprovka, Bilenke, Prymorske, Stepove, Orikhiv, Huliaipole, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka and Charivne.
- Stepove, Huliaipole and Uspenivka were shelled four times with MLRS.
- 242 artillery strikes were conducted in the areas of Prymorske, Stepove, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Preobrazhenka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka and Charivne.
