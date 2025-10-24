Russia attacked Ukraine with 128 UAVs: 72 targets neutralized. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of October 24, the Russian occupiers launched 128 drones of various types over Ukraine.

Where were the launches recorded from?

Kursk, Millerovo, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – RF, Chauda, ​​Gvardiyske – TOT AR Crimea

About 90 of them are "Shaheds".

The result of the air defense work

As of 09:00 a.m., air defenses have shot down/suppressed 72 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, and other types in the north, south, and east of the country.

At the same time, 47 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 10 locations.

The attack is currently ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

