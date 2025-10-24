Occupiers attacked Kharkiv region with KABs and UAVs: power grids and railway infrastructure damaged
Over the past day, five settlements in the Kharkiv region were under enemy attack.
This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.
There were no casualties as a result of the shelling.
What did the occupiers hit with?
The enemy actively used various types of weapons in the Kharkiv region:
- 1 KAB;
- 11 UAVs of the "Geran-2" type;
- 2 UAVs of the "Lancet" type.
Consequences of enemy attacks
Civil infrastructure facilities damaged and destroyed:
In the Lozova district, power lines in the city of Lozova and railway infrastructure in the village of Nove were damaged.
The transit evacuation point in Lozova received 134 people during the day, with 52 people remaining. A total of 8,967 people have been registered at the point since it began operating.
