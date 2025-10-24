In Odesa region, car with illegal migrants overturned on way to border with Moldova - State Border Service. PHOTOS

Near the Ukrainian-Moldovan border in the Rozdilnyansky district, border guards found a car that was trying to break through to the border.

As noted, during the escape attempt, the driver lost control and the car overturned into a ditch. There were seven people in the car, including the driver. All of them sustained injuries of varying severity. The border guards provided first aid to the victims and called an ambulance and the police.

According to preliminary data, the men tried to illegally cross the border with Moldova. They contacted the administrator of a telegram channel, paying more than USD 25,000 to the organiser's crypto wallet. He provided them with a Romanian-registered car with fake Ukrainian licence plates.

Administrative reports under Art. 204-1 of the Code of Administrative Offences (attempt to illegally cross the state border) were drawn up against all the offenders. The cases were sent to court.

