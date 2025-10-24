Day in Donetsk region: 2 people killed, 7 wounded, houses and cars damaged. PHOTOS
Over the past 24 hours, the occupiers struck a series of attacks in Donetsk region.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin.
Pokrovsky district
A multi-storey building was damaged in Myrnohrad.
Kramatorsk district
In Raihorodok of the Mykolaiv community, a person was wounded, 8 private houses, a car and a power line were damaged; a house was damaged in Orikhuvatka. In Kramatorsk, 2 people were killed and 1 was injured, a car was destroyed. In Kostiantynivka, 5 people were wounded and a private house was damaged.
In total, the Russians fired 28 times at the settlements of Donetsk region over the last day. 464 people were evacuated from the frontline, including 156 children.
