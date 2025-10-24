Day in Donetsk region: 2 people killed, 7 wounded, houses and cars damaged. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, the occupiers struck a series of attacks in Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Pokrovsky district

A multi-storey building was damaged in Myrnohrad.

Kramatorsk district

In Raihorodok of the Mykolaiv community, a person was wounded, 8 private houses, a car and a power line were damaged; a house was damaged in Orikhuvatka. In Kramatorsk, 2 people were killed and 1 was injured, a car was destroyed. In Kostiantynivka, 5 people were wounded and a private house was damaged.

In total, the Russians fired 28 times at the settlements of Donetsk region over the last day. 464 people were evacuated from the frontline, including 156 children.

See more: Day in Zaporizhzhia region: 834 enemy strikes, 2 people wounded, occupiers destroyed house and car. PHOTO







Read more: Defence forces repelled Russians near Kucheri Yar. Enemy has advanced in Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region and in Zaporizhzhia region - DeepState. MAP