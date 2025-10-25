Russia attacked Synelnykove district with missiles and drones: two dead, seven wounded. PHOTOS
On the night of 25 October, Russian invaders attacked the Synelnykove district of Dnipropetrovsk region with missiles and drones. The Petropavlivka, Malomykhailivka, and Pokrovsk districts came under enemy fire.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the acting head of the military administration Vladyslav Haivanenko.
According to preliminary reports, two people were killed and seven others were injured. As a result of the strikes, fires broke out, an apartment building, a private house, an outbuilding, a shop, and a car were damaged.
Other consequences
The Russian army attacked the Verbkivka district in the Pavlohrad district with drones, damaging infrastructure facilities.
The enemy attacked Nikopol with drones and artillery. A garage and a car caught fire as a result of the attack.
