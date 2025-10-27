Deceased journalists Olena Hubanova and Yevhen Karmazin bid farewell in St. Michael’s Cathedral. PHOTOS

Today, on 27 October, a farewell ceremony was held at St Michael's Golden-Domed Cathedral for journalists Olena Hubanova and Yevhen Karmazin, whose lives were taken by a Russian drone in Kramatorsk.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by "Suspilne", "Ukrinform" and other media outlets.

A journalist and a cameraman of the Freedom channel were killed by a Russian "Lancet" UAV - the occupiers hit the media workers' car with a drone.

"These people understood the importance of the work they were doing. Of course, they were afraid as people, but Donbas is their home. They were killed because they were Ukrainians and voices of truth," said Yulia Bin, CEO of the multimedia platform of foreign broadcasting in Ukraine.

The photos of the farewell to the journalists were published by photo correspondent Yan Dobronosov.























Approximately 100 people gathered at St Michael's Golden-Domed Cathedral for the funeral, including relatives, friends and colleagues of the victims.

What preceded it?

