I have shown same thing as DeepState or General Staff. These maps are without classified stamp, - Manko. PHOTO

Ukrainian Armed Forces Colonel Valentyn Manko denies the publication of secret maps and claims that these are ordinary data from Google Maps with his own markings.

He wrote about this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

The media tried to inflate the betrayal

"It is surprising that some reputable media, and even the telethon, succumbed to this provocation. They didn't check it and started to inflate the betrayal. Someone, apart from the enemy, wants to make the military look like stupid people who can't think. This humiliates the entire armed forces," Manko convinces.

Read more: Google has fixed situation with maps: Ukrainian military facilities are no longer displayed, - CCD

Maps without a "highly classified" stamp

"If you have a conscience and you have already realised that this is not the case. That there are no problems with the maps. That these are not military maps, and even more so without a classified stamp. I have shown the same thing as DeepState or the General Staff. I have just told in more detail so that everyone could understand the hard work we do. Then correct yourself and apologise," he continued.

Manko also responded to criticism of his appointment as commander of the assault troops.

"Under the commander - we have made ourselves, so who should lead if not us. This is our child. Each assault unit is the child of commanders and their subordinates, as well as the command. We have been building towards this for many, many years," he concludes.

Read more: Creation of Assault Troops will boost effectiveness of counteroffensive operations – General Staff of AFU