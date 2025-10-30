Organised fictitious evasion of mobilisation: lawyer detained in Prykarpattia. PHOTO

In the Ivano-Frankivsk region, law enforcement officers uncovered a scheme to evade mobilisation organised by a 35-year-old lawyer from Rozhniativ.

This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine

Investigators found that during a consultation, a lawyer offered a client to arrange fake guardianship over a person with a disability in order to obtain a deferment from mobilization. He demanded between $3,000 and $5,000 for his "services."

Police served the suspect with a notice of suspicion

Later, the lawyer approached the wife of an already mobilized soldier and offered, for $7,000, to arrange his transfer to a rear unit. He was detained by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and police officers while receiving part of the money.

During searches of his home and office, law enforcement officers seized cash, documents, and other evidence.

The suspect has been charged with receiving an unlawful benefit for influencing an official’s decision, combined with extortion. He faces up to eight years in prison with confiscation of property.

The court ordered the lawyer into custody with the option of bail.

