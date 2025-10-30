15 Defence Force units in Sumy region receive drones and equipment. PHOTO

Today, Petro Poroshenko handed over a large batch of drones and equipment to 15 brigades and units of the Defence Forces in Sumy region.

"For 15 units holding the line, we delivered drones, plenty of fiber-optic cable, quad bikes, and electronic warfare systems for protection, as well as many other essential items. For building fortifications, mobile sawmills. There’s high demand for equipment such as cranes, repair workshops, and mobile laundry-and-shower units," Poroshenko said.





In total, Poroshenko handed over the following to brigades and units in the Sumy region today:

500 FPV drones, fiber-optic cables up to 10, 15, and 20 km long,

mobile sawmills,

trailer-based repair workshops,

a two-trailer RunFlat tire service unit,

DAF Leyland truck (crane-equipped)

mobile laundry-and-shower units,

quad bikes,

Shatro electronic warfare domes,

charging stations,

thermal imagers,

Starlink terminals,

579 tires for KrAZ, Ural, and HMMWV trucks,

156 pickup tires (R16 and R17),

as well as computer equipment and other electronics.

"We decided to re-equip frontline units for the season, so we brought several containers of off-road tires. Along with them, we delivered a mobile RunFlat tire service complex capable of changing tires even on armored vehicles," said the European Solidarity leader.

