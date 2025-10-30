Woman tears down Ukrainian flag and throws it in trash in Odesa. She has been charged. PHOTO
In Odesa, law enforcement officers served a woman with a notice of suspicion after she tore down a Ukrainian flag from a store façade and threw it into a trash bin.
This was reported by the Odessa Regional Police, according to Censor.NET.
Desecration of the national flag
Law enforcement officers obtained CCTV footage showing an unidentified woman in broad daylight tearing down Ukraine’s national flag from the store façade and tossing it into a trash bin in front of passersby.
Suspect charged
Investigators identified the perpetrator as a 35-year-old local woman with multiple prior convictions for theft and drug offenses.
Her actions were classified under Part 1 of Article 338 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. She faces up to three years in prison. The suspect refused to explain her actions.
