In Odesa, law enforcement officers served a woman with a notice of suspicion after she tore down a Ukrainian flag from a store façade and threw it into a trash bin.

This was reported by the Odessa Regional Police, according to Censor.NET.

Desecration of the national flag

Law enforcement officers obtained CCTV footage showing an unidentified woman in broad daylight tearing down Ukraine’s national flag from the store façade and tossing it into a trash bin in front of passersby.

Suspect charged

Investigators identified the perpetrator as a 35-year-old local woman with multiple prior convictions for theft and drug offenses.

Her actions were classified under Part 1 of Article 338 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. She faces up to three years in prison. The suspect refused to explain her actions.

