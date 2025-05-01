Pro-Russian Polish presidential candidate Braun tears down Ukrainian flag from city hall: police launch investigation. VIDEO

Polish police are investigating the removal of a Ukrainian flag from the city hall building in Biała Podlaska, Lublin Voivodeship, during a rally held by pro-Russian Polish presidential candidate and Member of the European Parliament Grzegorz Braun.

This is reported by the Polish broadcaster RMF FM, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that during an election meeting facilitated by Brown, one of his supporters used a ladder to tear down the Ukrainian flag from the city council building, which was flying next to the Polish flag.

Braun insisted that the Ukrainian flag had no place on a government building in a Polish city, stating that "this is not Ukraine", so the flag would be handed over to the nearest Ukrainian consulate. He later posted a video of the incident on social media.

Polish law enforcement has already identified the individual who removed the Ukrainian flag.

The Biała Podlaska police wrote on the platform X that they are analyzing surveillance footage, collecting materials related to the incident, and will forward the case to the prosecutor's office.

Ukraine's response

Ukrainian Ambassador to Poland, Vasyl Zvarych, condemned the act as a deliberate provocation aimed at damaging relations between the two countries.

"Let us counter such provocations together — and firmly. Especially during Russia’s brutal war against Ukraine, while we are fighting for our shared security," the ambassador wrote.

Other provocations by Braun

Grzegorz Braun has previously disrupted a moment of silence during a special parliamentary session honoring Holocaust victims and used a fire extinguisher to desecrate a menorah lit during Hanukkah in the Polish Sejm.

He also vandalized a Christmas tree that had been decorated with ornaments bearing the flags of the EU and Ukraine.

In addition, he was involved in organizing an anti-Ukrainian rally in Warsaw that ultimately drew no participants.

